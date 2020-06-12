That last sentence is now tinged with unintended melancholy — we certainly hope they tour, too. But after pushing back their initial album release several months, Coriky’s self-titled debut has finally arrived, filling in some of those blanks left by their laconic origin story.

In its lineup and energy, Coriky is a fusion of two of MacKaye’s past projects, the Evens (the sparse, jangly duo he and his drummer wife, Farina, have co-fronted for the past two decades) and Fugazi (the blazing punk supernova that I probably don’t need to tell you featured Lally on bass). Lally’s welcome addition has made the Evens odder: His slinky, serpentine grooves give many of the songs on “Coriky” a propulsive bounce — accelerating Farina’s tempos and making MacKaye’s guitar work as barbed and agitated as it’s been in years. “Say Yes” — on which Farina sings a worthy DIY mantra, “Beautiful is dirtier, beautiful is blurrier” — showcases the best of all three of them, as the rhythm section stutter-steps and MacKaye’s guitar blurts out occasional jagged waves of distortion.

Like the best Evens songs, the standouts on “Coriky” craft sing-songy hooks from lyrics animated by frustration and unease. “It’s a clean kill, it’s a clean kill but it’s not clean,” the three chant together on the album opener, a chronicle of modern malaise that’s open-ended enough to contain some newly prophetic resonance: “Oh, the terrible things she’d seen on her screen.”

Though these songs are more mature and modulated than the Minor Threat and Fugazi classics of MacKaye’s salad days, it’s refreshing, even amusing, to hear his familiar voice clocking the indignities of the contemporary world. That cranky holler has been reporting on social and psychic ills since the Reagan era, and it’s still got plenty to rail against. Such is the delight of the brief but potent “BQM,” a muted screed about being out of step with the digital era and its empty satisfactions: “We’re eating something, but it’s not food,” MacKaye sings. “Menu operated by algorithm/Leaves us wanting but not in the mood.” The low end of his guitar grumbles, as if still hungry for more.

A handful of tracks on the album feel a bit too vague and tame for their own good, like the muted, descending melody of “Have a Cup of Tea.” “Inauguration Day,” presumably about that dark day in early 2017, could use an exhortation more pointed than, “There’s some people here to see you/I don’t think they agree with you.” To say the least!

Much more effective is the softly menacing “Hard to Explain,” which at first seems like a generalized declaration of curmudgeonly dissent (“feel like everybody’s gone insane”) but ends with something of an underground Easter egg: “Your position is you want me to fix something that you said I broke in 1986,” MacKaye sings, gloriously perturbed. It’s most likely an allusion to “Straight Edge” — both the 1984 Minor Threat song and the ensuing philosophy of punk-rock asceticism, the more stringent adherents of which MacKaye has spent his adult life trying to distance himself from. It’s a fun, winkingly meta-moment on this record — Ian MacKaye raging against being Ian MacKaye — but don’t expect too much more of that sort of fan service from the members of Coriky.

In this age of album anniversary tours, commodified nostalgia, and one-click gratification, two of the last remaining words that still make a listener’s eyes glaze over with unfulfilled longing are “Fugazi Reunion.” The former group members’ more recent projects can sometimes feel like a tease: In addition to Coriky, Lally has also recently teamed up with Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty to form the jazzy post-rock trio the Messthetics. Even MacKaye has admitted that Fugazi never technically broke up, and that the four of them still jam together when they’re all in D.C. at the same time. But while Coriky is a satisfying reteaming of MacKaye and Lally, their constitutional lack of bombast resists tying themselves to their past glories — you get the sense they’d rather you not use the F-word at all. A three-legged organism loping through a strange world, Coriky is, instead, living, breathing, and seething in the present tense.

