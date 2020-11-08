Brice, who is known for hit songs like “I Drive Your Truck” and “I Don’t Dance,” will be isolating at home until he’s cleared by a doctor, according to a statement from his representative.
A CMA spokesperson said Brice was tested and received his result before arriving onsite for any of show rehearsals or activities. Although the show doesn’t have a normal audience of fans because of the pandemic, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while still physically distanced.
“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” the statement said.
