Bill Murray could probably recite his tax return and make an audience giggle. The mercurial artist’s singular blend of deadpan delivery and self-aware silliness was fully present in his latest left turn, a show titled “New Worlds,” presented Friday to a full house at Strathmore.

Conceived with German cellist Jan Vogler, the provocative mix of European classical music, American literature and a little stagecraft unfolded as if Murray had popped into your living room with an armful of books and a trio of classical musicians.

And what musicians they are. Those in the audience who came mainly to see Murray witnessed impassioned performances by Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez. The “Blues” movement from Ravel’s Second Violin Sonata was a highlight, offering sinuous, dynamically nuanced bowing and gutsy strumming from Wang against Perez’s jazzy syncopations. Vogler made his instrument sing bittersweet in Astor Piazzolla’s “Oblivion,” while Murray and Wang shared a brief dance.

The star of the show was clearly Murray, who recited the likes of Whitman, Hemingway and Thurber and belted songs by Bernstein and Gershwin. The musicians, playing colorful, detailed arrangements, provided an evocative soundtrack. Who could guess that Schubert’s Piano Trio in B-flat would pair so perfectly with a pastoral scene from James Fenimore Cooper’s “The Deerslayer,” where music mimicked the landscape’s rolling glades and “sweet repose”?

Strains of “Moon River” lapped against Murray’s riveting excerpt from “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” where Huck’s loyalty to Jim is tested. Nervous pockets of laughter emerged as Murray tossed off Twain’s numerous n-words.

It’s not really fair to criticize Bill Murray’s singing. That his vowels spread wide of the pitch in Van Morrison’s “When Will I Ever Learn to Live in God,” and his flamboyant phrasing in West Side Story’s “America” conjured his SNL lounge singer Nick Winters crooning “Star Wars,” is beside the point. He’s got the heart and the guts that reside in all of us.

A rewarding evening, it might have benefited without an overwrought “Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair” and a long, sexist passage from “A Moveable Feast,” complete with dubious French accents. The program offered no female composers or authors until the touching “Blessing the Boats” appeared as an encore, with music by Saint-Saens and words by Lucille Clifton, a former poet laureate of Maryland.

While the overall vibe was laid back, the material bridged the old and new worlds, and often prompted reflection on what America once was and what it is today.