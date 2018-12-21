

Chicago rapper Cupcakke performed Thursday at the Fillmore Silver Spring. (Kyle Gustafson/for The Washington Post)

With a sweet-as-frosting smile, Elizabeth Harris stepped onto the stage as Cupcakke, her vivacious alter ego who raps at breakneck speeds about inclusion, self-acceptance and, of course, sex. The Chicago rapper has been known for her boisterous, graphic songs since her bass-pounding declaration “Vagina” went viral in 2015.

So it was only fitting that Cupcakke asked the audience Thursday night at the Fillmore: “Are y’all ready to get freaky?”

Before the 21-year-old rapper gained recognition for her exuberant flow and neon-bright lyrics, she spent her younger years performing her poetry at church. After some encouragement, she made the shift to rap as a teenager. She went on to bake elements of body-crashing Chicago drill music and colorful wordplay into a 2016 self-released mix tape. But right alongside creative lines about nude acrobatics, Cupcakke blended moments of stark introspection, taking hard aim at predatory men in “Pedophile” and sexist perceptions in “Reality, Pt. 2.”

She refined that complexity in her latest release, “Eden,” with rhythms sharpened on spirited Latin trap and hair-tossing electro, and lyrics that hold tight to their adventurous, salacious playfulness. She also gave herself more space for rumination — on double standards, on self-worth and, interestingly, on autism.

However, the fire that set her albums ablaze didn’t leap out onto the stage; it felt like Cupcakke largely played it safe, sticking to a set list that kept the spotlight on her more joyously sexual songs — the theme of the night was set when the first opener, DMV rapper Zhariah, led out a man on a leash and sat on him during her performance.

And while Cupcakke’s rapid-fire delivery is undeniable — she breathlessly spun out pride anthem “LGBT” over a nimble beat tinged with pan flutelike melodies — the crowd felt more engaged and dynamic than she did as she strolled across the stage. As the DJ marched from one track to the next, Cupcakke kept the pace brisk, hurtling through the biting synths of “PetSmart,” the buoyant, reggaeton-rooted “Garfield” and the brash percussions of “Prenup.”

Cupcakke doesn’t just follow in the sexually explicit rap traditions of 2 Live Crew and Lil’ Kim; her vibrant candor strengthened the foundation of her music and social-media presence, which helped her build a community for the marginalized and the maligned. Onstage that zeal was only sparsely conveyed. Cupcakke never missed a beat, but it wasn’t enough to round out a largely ordinary performance.