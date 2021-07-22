In the years that followed Darkside’s break, Jaar decamped from the United States. Before moving to Berlin over the past year, he’d spent much of the last half decade living by a river in Turin, Italy. There were occasional breaks to tour and artist residencies near Amsterdam and in Bethlehem. In addition to the seven solo albums, he scored several films, co-produced much of the last FKA Twigs album, and engaged himself politically and philanthropically. He announced that all record sales and streaming proceeds from his label, Other Music, would go to social justice organizations. He conducted sound workshops with children from the Palestinian Aida and Dheisheh refugee camps. The Darkside record was an opportunity to attempt to shut off his brain and lose himself in the slipstream.