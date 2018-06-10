The vibe was that of a U-Va. homecoming crossed with a post-apocalyptic film. On Saturday night, after an hour’s worth of thunder, lightning and torrential rain, the crowd at Jiffy Lube Live was soggy and defeated. Many had fled to their vehicles or to the venue’s restrooms. By 9 p.m. — well past the gig’s stated start time — the weather had cleared and an announcement was made: the Dave Matthews Band would still perform.

Last week, the Charlottesville-bred group released “Come Tomorrow,” its first studio album in six years. The record is somber and mature — thick with devotional ballads but lacking the call-and-response doodles and improvisational crosstalk that have long defined the band’s live shows.

So it was very satisfying that when the band finally took the stage, they were loud and not at all mellow. Down a violin player (longtime member Boyd Tinsley announced in February that he would “take a break” and is now accused of sexual misconduct) and up one keyboardist (Buddy Strong, borrowed from Usher), this tour’s incarnation of Dave Matthews Band is surprisingly heavy. Double kick drums thudded. Baritone guitar and bass intertwined to generate a sludgy and hypnotic low-end rumble. Their music remains a perplexing brew of art rock and mellow schmaltz — as if Peter Gabriel’s and Phil Collins’s solo careers had collided into a single act.

During their mid-90s heyday, DMB’s music was deeply polarizing. Like the Grateful Dead and Phish, the group occupied the awkward role of hugely popular cult act, a platinum-selling, concert-packing band that was reviled by all, save the millions who loved them.

Lately, though, it’s harder to remember the cultural divide between jam bands and their detractors. The Dead, in particular, have benefited from a newly rehabilitated reputation, where memories of the group’s slow and tedious ’80s gigs have been displaced by a hipper narrative of pioneering psychedelia and folk-art.

Perhaps Dave Matthews Band is owed its own reevaluation. Their cult is harder to pigeonhole, though. The songs are not geographically centered in a Jimmy Buffett sense. The fans want to party but seem to hold little regard for stone-y mysticism. The allure is less subcultural and more personal.

More important, though, Matthews has always salted his feel-good party tunes with a bit of pathos. Songs about lust and weed-hazed bacchanals are often intertwined with feelings of self-doubt and insecurity. Which, more than anything, is probably what has helped the group’s audience endure all these years. In the ’90s, a teenager could listen to the band’s global grooves and feel connected to something sophisticated and adult. Today a rain-soaked couple can hear Matthews reflect on parenthood and feel smarter, deeper and more at home with themselves.