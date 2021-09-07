Obviously, the story of this fall’s concert season is about what’s coming, but it’s also about what’s gone. U Street Music Hall, Velvet Lounge, Twins Jazz and other essential area music venues didn’t survive the pandemic shutdown and the city’s musical ecosystem is already poorer for it: With the loss of so many midsize listening rooms, our nightlife reflexively favors established, sure-bet, marquee acts. Yes, some of those acts are perfectly worthy of your cash and attention (see below), but if you’re heading back into clubland this fall, don’t forget that the most important sounds often come from the smaller names in the cozier rooms. If it’s safe for you, they’re the ones that need you the most.