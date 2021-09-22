On songs like “Boys Don’t Cry,” DDM weaves in skits that are depictions of his parents drilling into him that his queerness is an issue while rapping about internalized homophobia and colorism he endured in his youth. On “Ova West” he scoffs at people who wouldn’t acknowledge his skill during those battle days because of their homophobia. And on “The Ballad of Dontay” he details his first love affair that the politics of the streets often got in the way of. Other tracks are less autobiographical but channel the menacing, measured energy that Omar often exuded. “The Ballad of Omar” wasn’t necessarily made to honor Williams, but now it especially feels like one of the clearest signs of how much impact he had on those who saw themselves in his character.