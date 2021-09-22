Like Omar, he grew up gay in the ’hoods of West Baltimore, determined to not be a victim to the rough environment surrounding him — despite the almost-guaranteed scrutiny he would face for being his full self. “In the character I saw someone who had to have a certain face to the world if you wanted to be taken legitimately,” DDM, now 36, said while crouched over a raggedy wooden picnic table at Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park, a few days after Williams’s death. “That’s where I felt a connection to the character as far as my music is concerned because Omar was aggressive, he could tussle, he was a straight shooter. That’s how I was when I was doing battles. A Viking. I fashioned myself a lot after that character.”