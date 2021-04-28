A: No, I don’t do anything special. I never have. The only thing to do to preserve your voice is rest, which is very difficult sometimes to come by. But that is basically the formula. This past year, I’ve not sung a note, not even in my house. And Easter, I was quite fearful based on the fact that I didn’t know what was going to come out of my mouth. I was like, “Oh, my God, I haven’t sung in a year,” and, you know, like any muscle, it needs exercise. But God, he came on and he brought me through it.