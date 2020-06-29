The couple has two adult children, 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
Dr. Dre has four children from previous relationships.
The two married in 1996. It was the first marriage for Dr. Dre. Young was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.
An email to Dr. Dre’s publicist seeking comment on the divorce filing was not immediately returned.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.