MIAMI — Rapper Drake is celebrating his new album with his posse in Miami.

The singer arrived Friday night at club E11EVEN Miami with a crew of more than 50 including rapper Party Next Door and hip-hop producer Murda Beatz.

A spokesperson for the club said the DJ jumped into the booth and played songs from Drake’s new album “Scorpion.”

The highly anticipated, 25-track album was released Friday. The album is expected to debut at No. 1, and has been trending heavily on social media ahead of its release.

