At least others are finally shouting at that cloud. His sound has been stuck in neutral for nearly a decade, but for some reason, it’s this album, “Certified Lover Boy,” that’s making everyone realize that Drake makes mood music for VC dudes and we’ve probably heard enough. What took so long? Maybe it has something to do with Drake recently describing this record as “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth, which is inevitably heartbreaking.” That’s a berserk confluence of words, but the most salient one is “inevitably.” It’s not that Drake’s stay-the-sameness has become a smothering omnipresence so much as an inevitability. When music this big doesn’t change, life feels smaller.