FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. All 25 tracks from Drake’s ultra-popular “Scorpion” album, released on June 29, are on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Drake officially owns the Billboard charts, where seven of his songs currently sit in the Top 10.

All 25 tracks from Drake’s ultra-popular “Scorpion” album, released on June 29, are on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His former No. 1 hit, “Nice for What,” returns to the top of the chart, while “Nonstop” debuts at No. 2. Drake’s other songs in the Top 10 are “God’s Plan,” ‘’In My Feelings,” ‘’I’m Upset,” ‘’Emotionless” and “Don’t Matter to Me,” which includes previously recorded vocals from Michael Jackson.

Drake’s new feat breaks the Beatles’ 1964 record, when five of their songs reached the Top 10 in the same week.

Overall, Drake has 31 Top 10 hits, tied with Rihanna. They only trail behind The Beatles (34) and Madonna (38).

“Scorpion” sold 732,171 equivalent albums — based of album sales and streams — to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart. The album earned a record-setting 745.9 million on-demand audio streams and is his eighth No. 1 album on the chart.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.