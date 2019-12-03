For 2019, Post Malone is the top-streamed artist globally. Billie Eilish, Grande, Sheeran and Bad Bunny round out the Top 5. Eilish’s debut album — “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — is the year’s most-streamed album, while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Senorita” tops the list of the most-streamed songs.
“The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal” is the year’s most-streamed podcast on Spotify.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.