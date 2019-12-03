NEW YORK — Drake is the king of streaming: the rapper has been named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade.

Spotify announced Tuesday that Drake has been streamed 28 billion times in the last 10 years. Ed Sheeran came in second, while Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem round out the Top 5. Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was the most-streamed song of the decade.