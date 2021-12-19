Grief debilitates us by disorienting us. It shows up unannounced, then annihilates the contours of life until gravity feels capricious — meaning that, when grief isn’t sending us to the floor, it’s floating us outside of our bodies, outside of time. It makes us feel other ways, too, and Americans have become fluent in pretty much all of them as we continue to stare into a pandemic that won’t end, an era of climate catastrophe that keeps accelerating and the inertia of lawmakers who appear not to care. Our grief is everywhere, and our disorientation won’t relent.