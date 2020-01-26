Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers
Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers
Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee
Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin
Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best recording package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”
Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding
Best engineered album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
___
Online: http://www.grammy.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.