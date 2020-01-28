Eilish made history at this week’s Grammy Awards by becoming the first woman to take home the four biggest awards: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. She also won best pop vocal album.
Cage the Elephant won best rock album.
Firefly, the East Coast’s largest music and camping festival, takes place June 18-21.at the Woodlands adjacent to Dover International Speedway
Ticket presale begins Friday at 10 a.m. EST, with sales to the general public beginning Monday.
