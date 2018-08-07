FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Oct.2, 2017, British singer Ellie Goulding arrives at Stella McCartney’s Spring-Summer 2018 ready to wear fashion collection in Paris. A notice in the Times of London newspaper published Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018, announces the engagement of Ellie Goulding to her art dealer partner Caspar Jopling. (Christophe Ena, FILE/Associated Press)

LONDON — Singer Ellie Goulding and art dealer Caspar Jopling have announced their engagement.

A notice in Tuesday’s Times of London newspaper announces the engagement of “Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Goulding, who has had U.K. hits with “Starry Eyed,” ‘’Burn” and “Your Song,” has been dating Jopling for more than a year.

The 31-year-old singer previously dated DJ/producer Skrillex and Dougie Poynter of the band McFly.

Jopling, a 26-year-old former British national youth rower, is an art history graduate who works for Sotheby’s in New York.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.