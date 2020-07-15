“(I) was just so looking forward to having this song together that would connect me with him forever. Whenever you do a collaboration you’re connected forever. Songs are so moving and so important when you find the song you can relate to so much, or you love to dance to or the song you like to cry to. Everyone has those songs — I was just sad that he had so much more to give,” she said. “His future was so bright. Something you just can’t explain. I can’t explain that. We were all very sad. Sad for his family that came along to the video shoot with him.”