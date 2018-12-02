“What I know that I do not want to do anymore is stand up in front of a microphone and do a preordained list of songs,” bassist/vocalist/composer Esperanza Spalding told JazzTimes earlier this year. “That format is just not inspiring to me anymore.” Yet everything about her “12 Little Spells” tour is preordained.

Spalding has explained that the new album is her farewell to song-oriented performance, and Saturday night’s concert at the Lincoln Theatre upped the ante. The program listed not only the songs, but the lighting, scenic, costume and projection designers; a choreographer; and a director. The music was heavily arranged and light on improvised solos.

With all that production, though, Spalding did remarkably little. She wore one costume, a flowing orange gown with a sheer diamond cutout. She stood on a draped circular dais and spent a lot of time either swaying in place and snaking her arms, or sashaying on its stairs — with the notable exception of “The Longing Deep Down,” when she traipsed around the edge of the dais and capped several repetitions of the phrase “deep down” by jumping off and crawling under the drape. Neither the lighting nor the projection (on a round, spotlightlike screen that hung above the dais) was particularly inventive.

The music was excellently played — better than on the album, in fact. Guitarist Matthew Stevens, keyboardist/bassist/tenor saxophonist Morgan Guerin and drummer Justin Tyson held it down without the record’s orchestrations (which skewed alarmingly close to early 1980s production music). But the music struggled to connect. Tunes such as “To Tide Us Over” and “Now Know” were presented like pop songs, but with complex, chromatic harmonies and convoluted melodies not easily accessed. The lyrics were poetic but abstruse (a sample, from “Now Know”: “Whoever you’ve half been/Becomes full/To the brim of your crystal well”), further distancing them from the audience. The production’s presence-cum-absence just compounded the remoteness.

But then, after the album’s closer, “With Others” (on which she finally took a bass solo), Spalding reappeared with a white jumpsuit (the negative of her bandmates’ green-gray jumpsuits) and her five-string electric bass and led a transcendent final half-hour. She turned her “Swimming Toward the Black Dot” into a funk-rock workout, followed by an aggressive, polyrhythmic take on Wayne Shorter’s “Endangered Species” in honor of Shorter’s Kennedy Center Honors, and ended with one unquestionably energetic “12 Little Spells” performance, “You Have to Dance” — on which she did, as did members of the audience who let loose in the aisles. It was the connection we all needed. Even with this, though, it was a weirdly unsatisfying evening. Perhaps Spalding meant to demonstrate that the song-set format doesn’t inspire her anymore. If so, mission accomplished.