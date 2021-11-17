For another, Eurydice (to be sung by soprano Erin Morley) has her sojourn in the underworld further complicated by the appearance of her dead father (bass-baritone Nathan Berg), who does not appear in the original myth, and unlike other dwellers of the underworld, has retained the ability to read and write. Much of the play — and the opera — has to do with Eurydice reconstructing who she is from the fragments of her story that she’s lost. Or, as Ruhl puts it, “relearning her life.”