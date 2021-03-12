Maybe we assign loud-slow sounds their heaviness through some sort of cosmic, astrophysical instinct. Ever since Einstein unveiled his theory of general relativity, scientists have been sussing out the deep connection between gravity and time. One phenomenon they’ve confirmed is the existence of gravitational time dilation: the fact that time moves slower where gravity is stronger. You might remember the concept from a plot twist in a science fiction movie, but it’s still a tough idea for our temporal brains to grasp. Maybe we carry some vague knowledge of it in our bodies, each of which contain atoms from supernovas that occurred more than 4.5 billion years ago, something Carl Sagan knew when he famously reminded us that we’re all “made of star stuff.”

Back on Earth, Eyehategod’s music at least feels like a metaphor for gravitational time dilation. The churning guitar riffs thicken the minutes. The sinking drum fills pull downward. The seething lyrics fixate on the lowliness of the human condition. Everything feels very heavy, and very real, including the pain. On the group’s sixth album, “A History of Nomadic Behavior,” vocalist Mike IX Williams snarls his fractured rhymes as if he’s removing shrapnel from his own chest: “Ketamine,” “broken dreams,” “amphetamine,” “morphine scene,” “social thieves,” “disbelief.”

These aren’t figments of a dark imagination. Shortly after Hurricane Katrina leveled much of New Orleans, Williams’ longtime struggles with heroin caught up with him, and a narcotics arrest landed him in jail. Then, in 2013, Eyehategod’s founding drummer Joey LaCaze died of respiratory failure. Three years later, Williams needed a transplant for his failing liver and spent three months trapped in a hospital waiting for one. “A History of Nomadic Behavior” is the first Eyehategod album since that latest catastrophe, but the gravity of Williams’s world hasn’t relented. Calling it a comeback feels redundant. This band is always coming back from something.

Their resilience is encoded in their sound, which qualifies as an astonishing act of endurance, both across the decades and within the songs. On this new album, the riffs are clenched especially tight, but they aren’t inflexible. On “Built Beneath the Lies,” when guitarist Jimmy Bower slides out of a dizzying metal riff into a legible blues motif (another lowly music that always moved slowly, then got heavier once it added electricity), the pivot sounds natural.

And “natural” is a helpful word to hold in your mind as you try to feel out the rest of this album with the rest of your body. What might first seem like a practiced callousness is actually a music of incredible sensitivity, with all four members of the group collectively attuned to the physics that define our reality. Listen with attentive commitment and the stardust in your neurons might feel it, too.