Faithfull has had a number of health issues over the years, including a long battle with hepatitis C and breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2006.
An icon of the 1960s’ British music scene, Faithfull rose to fame with the hit song “As Tears Go By.” A bout of severe laryngitis coupled with drug use in the 1970s would forever alter her crisp, clear voice to become something lower, raspier and perhaps even more distinctive. After an absence from music, she had a celebrated comeback in 1979 with the album “Broken English.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.