After 18 months stuck in virtual limbo (and locked in very real labor disputes with its various unions), the regrouped Metropolitan Opera returned to in-person form this month with a memorial account of Verdi’s “Requiem.” But the long-anticipated season truly opens with “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Terence Blanchard and librettist Kasi Lemmons’s operatic adaptation of New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow’s wrenching 2014 memoir, and the first opera by a Black composer to be staged by the Met in its nearly 140 years. It’s also Blanchard’s second foray into opera, following “Champion,” his 2013 opera with librettist Michael Cristofer about the Black welterweight boxer Emile Griffith. A decorated jazz trumpeter and composer, Blanchard also has more than 40 film scores to his credit (including “Harriet,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “BlacKkKlansman”). James Robinson and Camille A. Brown co-direct the powerhouse core cast of baritone Will Liverman and sopranos Angel Blue and Latonia Moore. Sept. 27-Oct. 23 at Metropolitan Opera, New York. metopera.com.