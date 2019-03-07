Classical music critic

Old music directors never die, they just become conductors laureate and return every season. Christoph Eschenbach, the National Symphony Orchestra’s music director from 2010 to 2017, was back on the podium at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on Thursday night, exuding the familiarity of an old blanket: neither clean nor crisp nor able to meet exacting scrutiny, yet still a warm presence on a cold night.

The program was one of standards — or rarities, depending on which lens you chose to look through. The NSO hadn’t played Haydn’s Cello Concerto in D since 1998, and it had never played the William Carragan edition of Bruckner’s Symphony No. 2, though it played another version under Mstislav Rostropovich in 1991. Rarity or canon? The audience, small and enthusiastic to the point of clapping between every movement, seemed willing to embrace it as either.

Kian Soltani, the cello soloist, is at the start of a starry career. His previous stations include a stint with Daniel Barenboim’s West-Eastern Divan Orchestra; he now has a solo contract with Deutsche Grammophon. The program tried to bill him as an Eschenbach discovery, but, to judge from his biography, Eschenbach is at best one of many patrons, including Anne-Sophie Mutter, whose foundation granted him a scholarship in 2014.

His sound, on his 17th-century cello, has the fuzz and richness of caramel, and he plays with an easy warmth, throwing in little ornaments (which made Eschenbach smile). At the start of the concerto, the orchestra had a hard time telling from Eschenbach where to come in, but by the third movement Soltani was drawing them after him like a halo around a candle flame. There were a couple of moments when he lost focus at the ends of phrases, but his performance was generally so likable you wanted to hear him again, although his encore, “Persian Fire Dance,” which he announced as a composition of his own, was in the virtuoso tradition of engaging pastiches of ­familiar-sounding melodies rather than being a strong compositional gesture in its own right.

The NSO recently performed a very long symphony under its current music director, Gianandrea Noseda, and the contrast to the Bruckner, also a very long symphony, under Eschenbach was intriguing. Noseda does everything humanly possible to get the music to do what he wants, almost visibly sculpting the music in the air before him. Eschenbach is also an emotional conductor, but his gestures are almost always the same from one concert to the next — one reason the sense of familiarity was so pronounced. He is fond of conducting little details that probably don’t need a conductor’s guidance, but his beat can be hard for musicians to spot. Yet he is in his own way as sincere as Noseda, and his episodic conducting, focusing on one passage after another without always binding them together, proved to dovetail well with a symphony that is itself so episodic it was dubbed the “Pausensymphony” — the symphony of pauses — because it keeps coming to a stop, clearing its throat, and going on again.

And then you have Bruckner, a strange, solitary man who never quite seemed to fit into life’s flow; a late bloomer who had his own dogged vision for his symphonies, yet was so unsure and so sensitive that he endlessly revised them, taking everyone’s suggestions, second-guessing himself, and leaving it to posterity to piece together which version or versions it wants to take. His Symphony No. 2, written in 1872 and revised in 1877, helped establish the symphonic form he was to return to again and again, like a river tracing a course: the long first movements with multiple thematic blocks, the craggy scherzos with their driving ponderous rhythms. Bruckner was himself ponderous and awkward and yet found over and over, within works often called cathedrals of sound, moments of pure lyricism, like a flower cupped in callused hands. Eschenbach has a bit of awkwardness himself, and if his telling of this music sometimes rambled, much of its spirit came through.

The performance repeats Saturday night.