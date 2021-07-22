Unfortunately, the rest of us will, and that should make the abundance of fast remixes currently streaming online resonate with anyone who wishes they could fast-forward through the second summer of this time-thieving pandemic. On top of that, South Florida itself remains one of our nation’s most frightening harbingers of environmental catastrophe — an imperiled piece of planet where the waters are rising, the buildings are collapsing and the clock is ticking. This music obviously isn’t about climate change, but its urgency definitely feels of it.