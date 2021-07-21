“I really like when true things sound pretty,” she recently told the Guardian, and “Tidal,” mostly an album of ballads, is her prettiest. Its most harrowing songs are often its loveliest: Opening track “Sleep to Dream” alternates between melodrama and restraint (“This mind this body and this voice cannot be stifled by your deviant ways/So don’t forget what I told you don’t come around/I got my own hell to raise”). “Sullen Girl,” stirring and mournful, appears to reference the sexual assault she endured at 12 (“They don’t know I used to sail the deep and tranquil sea/But he washed me ashore/And he took my pearl/And left an empty/Shell of me”). The orchestral goodbye ballad “Never Is a Promise” is a work of furious beauty. “Shadowboxer” still seems improbable all these years later; that a teenager conceived such a lushly textured Nina Simone throwback, that someone let her do it.