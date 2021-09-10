Fans scrambled after Wednesday morning’s announcement that the Foo Fighters would be the “surprise” guests of honor at Thursday’s show. They had to act quickly to shell out $100 a pop to get an intimate look at their beloved hitmakers, who are on the third month of a summer tour that has stopped in stadiums and arenas around the country. To be one of these loyalists is to have a faith in the restorative ideal of rock-and-roll; that if we all grow our hair out a little longer and crank the amp a few notches, everything could be all right, if just for a night.