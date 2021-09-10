“I felt cooped up during the pandemic,” said Eric Cruz, 50, a D.C. nightlife worker. “This feels like coming back home.”
The 9:30 Club reopened its doors after being closed for more than 17 months this past weekend with shows that included an LGBTQ dance party and go-go luminaries Trouble Funk. But it was fitting that the soundtrack for the final night of the reopening week came courtesy of a sold-out show by a sextet of dudes who have become something of a house band for grand pronouncements, celebrations and christenings, such as “live music is back,” in the District.
Fans scrambled after Wednesday morning’s announcement that the Foo Fighters would be the “surprise” guests of honor at Thursday’s show. They had to act quickly to shell out $100 a pop to get an intimate look at their beloved hitmakers, who are on the third month of a summer tour that has stopped in stadiums and arenas around the country. To be one of these loyalists is to have a faith in the restorative ideal of rock-and-roll; that if we all grow our hair out a little longer and crank the amp a few notches, everything could be all right, if just for a night.
Rick Minckler, 53, says he’s been to probably 20 Foo Fighters shows in his life and had no hesitation about attending the night’s proceedings. “I would wear two masks to get in here if you wanted me to,” he said. Jennifer Esworthy and Shannon Owens traveled from Philadelphia, and this was their second concert since getting vaccinated. Their first? A Foo Fighters concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden in June.
Emily and Diego Salazar made a point to have this be their first concert back. They were still a little concerned about the risk, even though proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test was a condition of entry and the District requires masks to be worn indoors when not actively eating or drinking.
“We have rapid tests ready at home,” Emily, a Census Bureau worker, said. “We would prefer full vaccination, no exceptions,” said Diego, a project manager.
A sprawling, blocks-long entry line formed outside the club well before the doors opened at 6:30 p.m., and event staff stretched far and wide to remind people to have their vaccination cards, test results and IDs ready. Inside the venue, staffers were mostly vigilant about enforcing the mask mandate. However, it was easy to see that there would be minimal fuss from eager and grateful fans, some of whom were decked out in commemorative 9:30 shirts bought during the past 18 months to help support the venue and its furloughed employees.
The clearest sign that fans were back to normal form was the nervous energy from one in the crowd who shouted into the void: “Please, for the love of God, start soon.” The clock was running past 8:40 p.m., and many in attendance were probably continuing the long-honored, delicate dance of worrying whether they’d be able to jump on that last Metro train if the band that habitually plays three-hour sets didn’t materialize soon.
A few minutes later, Grohl appeared and started the night with an on-the-nose selection of set openers. “It’s times like these you learn to live again,” Grohl cooed from the fan favorite “Times Like These” before slowly being joined by his full band.
Grohl has been busy the past year and a half. He made a pandemic track with Mick Jagger, and even crafted a playlist and blogged for the Atlantic. (“Hi, I’m Dave Grohl. Welcome to quarantine!”) Grohl and his mates are scheduled to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday and accept the show’s first-ever Global Icon award. The Foo Fighters will also be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October.
It was easy to see why the nearly 30-year-old band is worthy of such honors as they churned through rock anthem after anthem in finely tuned fashion. Even hits such as “All My Life” became a chance to flaunt pent-up live musical energy as the band pulled and stretched at the edges of the song with plenty of solos and vamping. Taylor Hawkins, the wiry drummer and owner of rock’s most blazing white teeth, even took to the mic for a cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” while Grohl was able, if only for a song, to reassert his position as one of the great drummers of his time.
Beyond digging through their catalogue of crowd pleasers, the Foos basked in making the 9:30 stage their own home. Grohl took an opportunity to rib chef José Andrés, who was taking in the concert from one of the invitation-only balconies that overlooks the stage, and band members casually smoked and passed around a bottle of Jaegermeister.
And this being a homecoming for Grohl, a Springfield, Va. native, he mused plenty about WAVA-FM, the soon-to-be shuttered punk haven Inner Ear Studios, and Arlington hot dog staple Weenie Beenie, which inspired the title of a song on the band’s debut album — a song that they played, spur of the moment, after a fan requested it.
Grohl even broke some news, revealing that a replica of the original 9:30 Club that sat on 930 F Street NW from 1980 to 1995 will be built as an active club next door to the existing venue — joking that maybe the Foos would be asked to open that as well.
At one point, the rock statesman posed a question that was met with face-covered screams of approval from the decades-spanning crowd: “Did you miss rock-and-roll?”