It’s easy to see why pianist Inon Barnatan is becoming an in-demand musical collaborator in the nation’s capital. The New York-based chamber musician-turned-soloist, who made a surprise National Symphony Orchestra debut in March as a last-minute substitute, plays with a profound sense of artistry that elevates the performers around him and also draws in listeners.

In his first scheduled concert with the NSO on Saturday evening at Wolf Trap, Barnatan brought forth his best lyrical and poetic chops for Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor, Op. 23. Under guest conductor Bramwell Tovey, the NSO played with a brooding tenderness that complemented the ­pianist’s interpretation of the ­impassioned work.

Barnatan placed the opening salvo of chords with care, making them ring out with quiet determination. Other pianists go the route of keyboard pyrotechnics to create an overt passion that is anchored in orchestral intensity. But the NSO’s stance in this concerto was all about subtlety, and the performers remained ever vigilant about the soloist-orchestra balance. Barnatan’s silky pianism encouraged the NSO musicians to ­respond in kind by creating a dreamy landscape for his extended melodic lines. Because of that sensitivity, the piano’s crystalline upper-octave notes and iridescent trills could always be heard above the orchestral fray, even in the darker moments. In the middle andantino, Barnatan engaged in a playful dialogue with the instruments, and that colorful back-and-forth carried into the finale, where a jaunty and jubilant orchestra brought it all to a brilliant conclusion.

Featuring the Washington Chorus and a quartet of fine Wolf Trap Opera soloists (soprano Yelena Dyachek, mezzo Zoie Reams, tenor Richard Trey Smagur and baritone Thomas Glass), the NSO gave Beethoven’s “Choral” Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 a luminous if somewhat methodical performance.