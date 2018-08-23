FILE - In this March 13, 2006 file photo, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Gary Rossington, Billy Powell, Artimus Pyle, Ed King and Bob Burns, appear backstage after being inducted at the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame dinner in New York. A family statement said King, who helped write several of their hits including “Sweet Home Alabama,” died from cancer, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. He was 68. (Stuart Ramson, File/Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A family friend says Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of their hits including “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 68.

Scott Coopwood said in a statement that King died on Wednesday due to cancer.

King joined the band in 1972 and was part of their first three albums with their distinct three-guitar sound. He left the band two years before a plane crash killed two singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines in 1977. He rejoined the group 10 years later and played with them until he retired in 1996 due to heart problems.

King was also an original member of the California psychedelic group Strawberry Alarm Clock, which had a hit with “Incense and Peppermints” in 1967.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.