The Anthem finally opens Friday with Dave Chappelle and an August slate that includes Jason Mraz, Modest Mouse and Blake Shelton. But the first musical performance will come from Frankie Valli on Aug. 7. The former teen idol is now 87 as he takes the stage with his latest version of the Four Seasons, performing the group’s well-known catalogue (“Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man” and so on) as well as his solo hits (“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Grease”). It won’t be exactly like before — staff working inside the building are required to be vaccinated and Armor is expecting some patrons will choose to wear masks — but Armor is hoping the positive energy of Valli’s hit-packed set list will set the mood as the Anthem reopens.