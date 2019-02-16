

The National Symphony Orchestra’s music director Gianandrea Noseda, right foreground, at the NSO 2018-19 opening concert. (Scott Suchman)

With all the jokes about Italians being experts at love, Gianandrea Noseda, the music director of the National Symphony Orchestra, perhaps had extra pressure to perform on Valentine’s Day. He and the orchestra rose to the challenge with a double-barreled love offering: a program of love-related music on Thursday night, and a special edition of NSO Declassified, the one-hour, late(r)-night, geared-to-new-audiences series on Friday night, both in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

On paper, Noseda’s programming over the last two seasons has shown an antic streak; in practice, it tends to run to intense and lengthy evenings. The “love program” on Valentine’s Day featured three intense pieces about doomed love. It opened with the Prelude and Liebestod from Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde;” continued with Tchaikovsky’s tone poem “Francesca da Rimini,” and closed with the orchestral movements, arranged as a suite, of Berlioz’s multimedia sung-danced-acted “Romeo et Juliette,” which ranges at some length through colorful incidental music and love music, and ends by dying out quietly, like the snuffing of a candle.

That’s a whole lot of love, and it left me, at least, feeling a little flattened at the end. There’s no question that Noseda is bringing tremendous energy to this orchestra, and has them sounding better — not least because animation was one area in which it has previously been deficient. It’s certainly able to attract good players, even from top orchestras; one new face is the associate concertmaster, Ying Fu, who stepped into this long-vacant role from the same post at the Philadelphia Orchestra at the end of January.

Still, Noseda’s “Tristan,” to my ear, has some room to develop before he and the orchestra take Act II to Lincoln Center in November, as was recently announced. Driven and animated, the reading was stimulating rather than moving, missing the mystical dreaminess the music invites, the sense that it is ripening into a death as inevitable as the dropping of an overripe fruit. In “Francesca da Rimini,” however, the animation was all to the good, and the audience roared, deservedly, when it was over.

Ben Folds, standing, at a previous Declassified event with the National Symphony Orchestra. (Scott Suchman)

Friday’s “Declassified” show demonstrated that the NSO is still tinkering with this brand. Ben Folds, the singer-songwriter who’s become an official Artistic Advisor to the orchestra, has figured out, with some trial and error, how to work these shows into very effective and popular presentations. But this only applies to “Declassified” shows that bear the label “Ben Folds Presents;” on this program, by contrast, he was a featured guest. I’m not sure that audiences always grasp this distinction, or that everyone understood that what they were getting of Folds was only three songs with piano and orchestra, conducted by Noseda, on what was very much Noseda’s evening.

Critics aren’t supposed to be partisan, but these events represent such great potential for gaining new audiences that I sometimes feel like a stage mother, anxious that the large and buzzing crowd be won over and not turned off by, say, the appearance of bait-and-switch in buying a ticket for Folds when Folds isn’t playing a main role. What this crowd was getting was not only mainly core classical — the “Tristan” prelude again, as well as one movement of the lively but lengthy Berlioz — but also opera. And while opera is such a blind spot for me that I personally feel it improves anything, I am well aware that a healthy segment of the population feels active aversion to it. On the other hand, the program represented the orchestra showing the audience who and what it really is, rather than trying to gussy itself up as some other kind of ensemble in unfamiliar and amplified music. That’s a good thing.

And one shouldn’t underestimate Noseda. He is a stage animal with a flair for outreach, and he wooed the audience with determination. He talked a lot, giving very entertaining outlines of the plots of both “Tristan” and “La Bohème,” getting a lot of laughs. (“You have heard the first pages [of “Tristan”] and the last pages,” he said. “In between, there are three hours and 20 minutes”). Noseda conducted with his whole heart, even the Ben Folds songs: “The Luckiest,” “Landed,” and “Capable of Anything,” which, true to Folds’s creed on this series, were played without amplification except for Folds’s voice, and sounded very strong in these arrangements.

Then out came a set of singers from the Washington National Opera’s Domingo-Cafritz program to sing the end of Act I of “La boheme” — and they were adorable. I defy any heart to resist Joshua Blue, a smiling, expressive tenor with ringing high notes, and the rich-voiced soprano Marlen Nahhas, both young and excited and bringing across all the ardor of one of the most beloved love duets in the repertory, with Joshua Conyers, Samson McCrady, and Samuel Weiser in the brief appearance of Rodolfo’s roommates. This, Noseda and the orchestra seemed to say, is who we are and what we do, and they gave it their all. I can’t judge whether it was enough to convert opera-haters, but my own heart was melted, and the audience gave it warm applause. As the lights came up, a cry of “More!” was audible from a public that seemed ready to stay seated for another helping.

