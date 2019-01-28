

Trio Solisti: Violinist Maria Bachmann, pianist Fabio Bidini and cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach. (Lisa Marie Mazzucco)

Sometimes the power of music is in what’s held back more than in what’s shown outwardly. Trio Solisti showed this strength in fine, understated playing in a concert of Romantic piano trios on Sunday afternoon at the Phillips Collection. It came first and foremost in the spectacular Piano Trio No. 2 of Johannes Brahms, a composer known for playing his cards close to his vest.

Trio Solisti has had a couple of changes in personnel in the past few years. Italian pianist Fabio Bidini is now working with violinist Maria Bachmann and cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach, both founding members of the ensemble. Bidini’s performance held the Brahms piece together by its reticence and emotional vulnerability, especially in the second theme of the first movement and the longing, hesitating variations of the second. His lacework accompaniment in the Scherzo, feather-light scales up and down, was another highlight.

Bachmann played incisively and with razor-precise intonation, moving with equal volubility of rubato to Bidini in Dvořák’s Piano Trio No. 2. All three musicians intertwined their contrapuntal lines of melody beautifully in the sighing melancholy of the slow movement, although Gerlach’s intonation was not as accurate. The give and take of rhythmic flexibility in the finale, tinged with the unpredictability of folk music, thrilled. As in many pieces by this composer, the highlight came in the volatile Scherzo, balanced by a more dreamy Trio with fluttery piano lines.

The sweets came first in this program, with Schubert’s single-movement “Notturno,” a lilting slow movement no longer attached to the longer piece for which it was initially created. Taken at a glacial pace and with a melting legato touch from all three musicians, the yearning, paired string lines were decorated with harplike softness and evanescent trills by Bidini. Life is short, as the saying goes, so eat dessert first.