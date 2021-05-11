Spending time in person with Garth Brooks is everything and nothing like you would expect. Warm and chatty, he lives up to his longtime image as the nicest guy in Nashville. He will inquire about where your parents live and if you had any side effects from the coronavirus vaccine. He will say “Hello, gorgeous” to his wife, country music star and Food Network host Trisha Yearwood, when she drops by. After you discover a shared love of M&Ms, he will reveal one of his favorite recipes, albeit one that would never appear in one of “Miss Yearwood’s” cookbooks: Put plain M&Ms in a bowl and microwave them for 60 seconds. He calls it “mayhem,” because of the two M’s. (While this plays a bit fast and loose with the word “recipe,” we can confirm it is delicious.)