Classical music critic

Benjamin Appl, a 37-year-old German baritone, began his first-ever American tour earlier this month with a three-concert New York debut, singing Schubert’s “Schöne Müllerin,” “Winterreise,” and “Schwanengesang,” three of the most intense groups of song in the classical literature, at the Park Avenue Armory with the pianist James Baillieu. For a classical singer of art songs, or Lieder, it was a remarkable bang with which to start. His D.C. debut at the Phillips on Sunday, at the tour’s conclusion, was also ambitious, including a new song cycle by Nico Muhly and Schumann’s “Dichterliebe” — and that was only the second half of the program. Clearly, this is a singer who is eager to announce his presence.

Clearly, too, he has blue-chip credentials, not to say connections. One of his epithets is “student of Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau,” the German baritone whose name is synonymous with Lieder to many. He also has insouciant good looks, with a jaw so chiseled its points look sharp, and a capable voice that sounds good live and records even better. On his latest solo album, “Bach,” which Sony Classical brought out in the fall, that voice seemed so rich and creamy that it may have distracted some people from its many moments of carelessness — elided ornaments, unfocused pitches. In his generous program on Sunday afternoon — two full hours of music, including a set of six Schubert songs and Grieg’s six German songs of Op. 48 — it was less rich but more wide-ranging, and while one might have accused him of being calculated, no one could have said he wasn’t careful.

Fischer-Dieskau is remembered as a consummate master of control, and Appl has embraced that aspect of his art. Schubert’s “Erlkönig” (Erl King), the Gothic ballad with which Appl opened, calls for three distinct voices as the singer characterizes a child, a father and the otherworldly specter of the title, and I was just thinking that Appl’s characterizations were somewhat distant when he barked the word “Gewalt” (violence) with such force that listeners around me actually jumped. Still, I found that he tended to strike and hold a pose for each song, caressing the melancholy of “Nachtstück” (Nocturne) or slightly milking the pathos of Schumann’s “Wenn ich in deine Augen seh” (“When I Look Into Your Eyes”). He was best when pulled out of himself in more dramatic moments, like “Prometheus,” a vivid monologue by Goethe. He was also exemplary at creating contrasts, leaping from that darkness to a spirited, crystalline reading of the lilting, rapid-fire “Der Musensohn.”

What won me over, though, was the second half. Muhly’s cycle “The Last Letter,” written for Appl, four selections from a book of love letters from World War I, reinforced what a thoughtful composer Muhly can be. Rather than following expected tropes about missing a beloved, all of these letters illustrated the limits of language, or rather of people’s ability to express themselves coherently in it. One, from a young wife, was a kind of breathless panting punctuated by frequent iterations of “Jack — Jack — My Jack,” which Muhly offered as an aggressive outpouring of pent-up feeling. Another letter requests a company commander to release the writer’s husband for a night to satisfy her “natural desires” (Muhly emphasized the comedy with a peripatetic, flighty piano line that kept breaking off to let the voice through). The final one informs the recipient that the writer is going to marry another man and put the children in an orphanage, because POWs never get leave and she is sick of waiting for him. Muhly did not make sport of this, but depicted growing anxiety through repeated rising phrases in the piano, and then slowed down at her plaints about the rising cost of living to give respect to her own point of view. The piece concluded with a setting of Schiller from “The Gods of Greece,” pining for a fair, lost world; as a preamble, Appl offered Schubert’s setting of the same text.

The recital would have felt complete at this point without “Dichterliebe,” a cycle of 16 songs that is itself one of the great classics of Lied literature. But Appl sang it with such fluidity that it seemed almost like a single piece, another testimony to frustrated and pent-up love, bursting out aggressively at unexpected moments like “Im Rhein, im heiligen Strome,” in which his voice grew dark as thunderclouds, or turning light and bitter for “Das ist ein Flöten und Geigen,” about the marriage of his beloved to someone else.

The strength of the performance — which ended with two encores, Grieg’s little-known “To the Fatherland” and Schubert’s well-known “Die Forelle” — was due in no small part to the gifts of Baillieu, the pianist. In the opening Schubert set, I noted what I thought was sometimes excessive rubato, but that proved a facile judgment about a musician so supportive and nuanced and distinctive that he was truly an equal partner. At the end of “Dichterliebe,” the singer falls silent and the piano takes over, and it was a testimony to Baillieu’s gifts that after an impressive performance by a charismatic singer, the piano so effectively, and so tellingly, had the last word.

Read more:

Matthias Goerne, Christoph Eschenbach offer ravishing Schubert cycle

Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, master singer of German art songs, dies at 86