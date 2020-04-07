The court gave the parties in the case until April 20 to respond to the proposal. If they accept it, the trial would end without a verdict, and the statute of limitations on the charges expires in July.
The trial opened in 2017 in Duisburg, a city in western Germany where the festival took place. Prosecutors last year dropped their case against seven of the defendants; the three still on trial worked for event organizer Lopavent remain on trial.
In its proposal, the court said that because of the pandemic, it wasn’t possible to foresee when and how the trial could resume.
The last trial session was held March 4. The next is scheduled for April 21, but it now is unclear if it will take place.
Germany recorded more than 100,000 confirmed virus cases as of Tuesday.
