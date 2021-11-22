So when members of the Recording Academy convened for a big Zoom meeting back in April, Kokayi, a District-raised rapper and an awards and nominations committee member, decided to answer a call for new business by tossing up a Hail Mary: Instead of drafting a formal proposal, he suggested that go-go simply be added to the best regional roots album category where it could compete against other musical traditions from communities across the land: zydeco, Hawaiian, Cajun, Native American, polka and the like. That way, instead of underdogging it against the starriest names in R&B — like E.U. did in 1988, like Chuck Brown did in 2010 — go-go music could be recognized on Grammy night on its own terms.