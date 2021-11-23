Let’s start at the top with the nominees for album of the year, where the academy appears to be reviving its tendency to nominate artists after they’ve stepped down from their creative peak: Eminem in 2011, Dave Matthews Band in 2010, Radiohead in 2009. A decade-or-so later, this problem now gathers over the head of Kanye West, whose latest album, “Donda,” is easily the most unfocused and abysmal of his career. What a bizarre trip. The academy nominated West’s first two albums for album of the year (he lost in 2005 and again in 2006), but once the rapper began truly steering the direction of pop music writ large, Grammy voters took him out of the running. Now he’s up for the big one again.