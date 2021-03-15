Pandemic or not, these 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles were destined to feel different: The telecast’s previous producer, Ken Ehrlich, retired last year after 40 long years at the helm, giving the new kids a massive opportunity to reimagine the shape and feel of what used to be called “music’s biggest night.”

Wisely they went small, stitching together a patchwork of performances that sounded warm and close — partly because the songs weren’t forced to clang across the cavernous Staples Center, partly because the audience wasn’t umpteen-thousand music-biz professionals. Instead, musicians performed for other musicians, sizing each other up and nodding along. It was as if pop’s A-list had convened for a battle of the bands at the local high school.

Largely absent were the legends and legacy acts that have been clogging up Grammy night for decades, allowing viewers to actually hear what’s happening in contemporary music. That meant hearing the rock trio Haim sing in telepathic sibling harmony. It meant dancing alongside Bad Bunny in his futuristic chain mail sweater. It meant being invited to Dua Lipa’s disco slumber party. Even the “in memoriam” section felt fresh, swinging from raucous (Bruno Mars screaming Little Richard songs) to delicate (Brandi Carlile gently strumming a John Prine tune). It made for the most coherent, purposeful, hospitable, gratifying Grammy night of the past 20 years, far and away.

All of those performances happened indoors, though. Late in the show, out on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, a camera followed Georgia rapper Lil Baby as he staged a cinematic rendition of “The Bigger Picture,” the contemplative Black Lives Matter anthem that should have been nominated for record and song of the year. Lil Baby delivered it with ice water in his veins, rapping directly into the camera while a team of extras surrounding him acted out a police shooting of a Black motorist. It felt surreal, then shocking, then sobering. Things like this never happen at the Grammys. How many times has something like this happened on the streets of Los Angeles?

The telecast itself might have been the night’s big winner, but there were trophies, too. Record of the year — the prize that recognizes a recorded song’s performer, writer, producer and more — was reframed as the night’s most desirable award through interstitial mini-documentaries introducing viewers to the artists hoping to win it. No more squinting at your television, asking, “Who are these people?” Now you know.

But if you watched her sweep at last year’s Grammys, you already knew Billie Eilish. The teenage balladeer won her record of the year on Sunday, for “Everything I Wanted,” besting Beyoncé, who still had a record-setting night. Beyoncé became the winningest performer in Grammy history, having collected prizes for best R&B performance, best rap performance, best rap song and best music video, bringing her lifetime hardware count up to 28 golden gramophones.

Taylor Swift made the history books, too, winning album of the year for her made-in-quarantine opus “Folklore.” It was Swift’s third album of the year win, putting her in the company of Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder. Highlighting the world’s strange relationship to what might be her greatest album, Swift thanked her listeners and her collaborators, including Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, whom she said she was looking forward to meeting in real life someday.

As for the night’s two other biggies, song of the year went to “I Can’t Breathe” by the graceful soul singer H.E.R., while best new artist went to the agile Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the first female rap artist to win it (unless you count singer Lauryn Hill as a rapper, too).

“I don’t want to cry,” Megan said while accepting the honor on an outdoor dais, perhaps flashing back to the pre-telecast ceremony a few hours earlier. Having won best rap performance for “Savage,” a duet with Beyoncé, Megan screamed four times before beginning her speech, which included a thank-you to her late mother and ended in tears. If you’ve wept with family on Zoom anytime over the past year, you recognized the heft of this moment.

More than 70 of the 84 trophies presented at this year’s Grammys were handed out virtually during that premiere ceremony, which streamed online Sunday afternoon. Hosted by singer and album of the year nominee Jhene Aiko, the pre-telecast unfolded on an anonymous stage seemingly designed to resemble the shards of a broken disco ball. The socially distanced program ran quite smoothly, with artists using videoconferencing programs to deliver quick acceptance speeches from the comfort of their homes.

This made for big fun. When Nigerian superstar Burna Boy won best global music album, an arena-level roar erupted from the off-screen crowd assembled in his living room. Ledisi’s husband poured his wife a glass of champagne as she accepted the prize for best traditional R&B performance. The Strokes went with beer, spraying each other with foamy cans after winning best rock album (somehow the first Grammy nomination and victory in the band’s 23-year run). After winning best progressive R&B album, Los Angeles bassist Thundercat thanked his mother from his sofa, then turned 90 degrees to smooch her on the cheek.

The day wasn’t without its flubs and oversights. The most egregious blunders of the pre-telecast came during the distribution of prizes for rap music — this century’s dominant pop tradition, yet one that the Academy barely even tries to understand. Album of the year has only been awarded to rap music once (OutKast, in 2003) which means that Kanye West has never won the big one. So, on Sunday, “Jesus is King,” the messiest album of West’s especially messy career, won best contemporary Christian album. Meantime, best rap album went to Nas, a veteran now decades past his prime.

Rap illiteracy is just one of the Grammys’ enduring problems. The Academy itself is still coasting on interim leadership after being plagued last year with allegations of vote-rigging and sexual misconduct at its highest levels. Big changes — for more transparency in the nomination process, for more inclusion on the nominee slate — were promised, but this year’s nominees in the four big, genre-blind categories were finalized by a closed-door committee, and many of today’s brightest rap stars remained conspicuously absent. Let that stand as a reminder, once again, that the Grammys doesn’t reflect how popular music resonates in our world. It reflects how the music industry wants to see itself.

As for one of the evening’s most flagrant snubs, it came with two consolation prizes. “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” the highly inventive and deeply evocative 2020 album from Fiona Apple, seemed like a zero-brainer candidate for album of the year. Instead, the Academy chose to recognize it as a container for the best rock performance (the song “Shameika”), as well as the best alternative music album — a category that feels beyond obsolete in 2021. With the endless choices offered in today’s streaming world, isn’t everything an alternative to everything else?

Apple didn’t materialize on screen for any speechifying, but earlier in the day she posted her own video on social media to explain her virtual absence, criticizing the Academy’s lack of voting transparency — but she’d ultimately logged on to ask fans to sign a petition to allow virtual court watching to continue during the pandemic. “What really, really is undeniably important is the transparency in actual courtrooms,” Apple said.

She was making an important political point in her own space, on her own terms. “Best alternative” for real.