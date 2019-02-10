Fantastic Negrito poses in the press room with the award for best contemporary blues album for “Please Don’t Be Dead” at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Sparkly, studded and strutting in designer looks, the Grammys parade of often out-there fashion kicked off in a downpour Sunday, but that didn’t dampen spirits as the music industry’s best showed off their myriad looks.

Kyle Tree of the EDM duo Grey was inadvertently ready in a rain slicker that was, yes, the color gray, as was his hair and that of music partner Michael Trewartha, both among the night’s nominees in Los Angeles.

Top nominee Kacey Musgraves wore an ethereal belted gown in a nude hue with a daring fan-like bodice, while Camila Cabello appeared cozy in a long-sleeve sparkler of a gown with a high neck.

The K-pop sensation BTS showed up in black tuxedos and colored hair, including purple and green, while Maren Morris sported a huge winged decoration on one shoulder of a floral halter gown with a plunging neckline as she prepared to take the stage.

“I don’t know, I’m all about subtlety,” Morris joked to The Associated Press.

Fantastic Negrito, the Oakland, California-born blues artist, represented in a red suit with large, colorful swatches for pockets. His silver necklace of two fish used to be a belt buckle, said the upcycling enthusiast.

Members of Weezer, on the other hand, kept it relaxed in scoop T-shirts under jackets that included mauve and baby blue.

Ben Harper went full bedazzle in a jacket showing off yellow sequins worn with a broad-brim hat.

Repeat political provocateur Joy Villa, who attended last year in a gown decorated with a fetus, dressed as President Trump’s wall (think tinfoil) and carried a Make America Great Again handbag. She first made a Trump splash two years ago in Trump messaging.

Shawn Mendes went for a purple Paul Smith jacket with wide black lapels and open collar underneath.

“I was so nervous to dress for the Grammys,” he told the AP. “I felt like, how do you be classy and still stand out?”

Purple was an It shade of the evening. Grammy winner H.E.R. sparkled in the collar in a gown made for her by Coach, with sunglasses in the same shade.

“It makes me feel like I’m shinin’. I feel like a star,” she said.

