The second trick was more specific to the fleecy ballads that Harris records as Grouper, which sometimes conceal themselves in so much reverb and white noise that the music starts fudging your sense of distance. Certain Grouper songs can sound like they’re coming from down the block, or through the wall, or both — sometimes in a way that invites you to think about where you are and what you’re doing there. When I tried to get a better handle on all of that by putting my head down on the floor next to the stereo speaker, it only made Harris’s voice sound farther away.