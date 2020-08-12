Stuart, a five-time Grammy winner, started his career as a sideman playing in bands lead by bluegrass legend Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash before starting his own artist career in the 1980s.
Dillon is known for being the tunesmith behind George Strait’s dozens of hits, including “The Chair,” “Ocean Front Property” and “Here For a Good Time.” He also wrote timeless classics like “Tennessee Whiskey,” which has been covered by David Allan Coe, George Jones and Chris Stapleton.
