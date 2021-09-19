In other ways, Styles is entirely of the moment. During the feel-good anthem “Treat People With Kindness,” the singer lapped the stage while waving the flags for gay pride, transgender pride and the Black Lives Matter movement. The song’s sentiment is anodyne, but cynicism seems lazy, especially at a concert that took place just a few hours and blocks removed from a small gathering of protesters demanding the release of Jan. 6 rioters. So maybe Styles and his fans are ready for the future, even if his music still sounds like the past.