My short-term treatment and my long-term oral health required an extensive series of root canals, fillings, extractions, implants, gum scalings, scrapings, polish and the intrusion of just about every instrument in my dentist’s arsenal into every neighborhood of my mouth. As my dentist told me with only the scarcest possible note of admonition, the best time to go to the dentist is now.
As a critic, my work has always doubled as an escape from work. I listen for a living. The act of doing nothing but hearing what I happen to hear counts, for me, as productivity.
And so it was in the dental chair, morning after morning, week after week, month after month: Perhaps as a coping mechanism, or as an instinctual aspect of my sensory perception, perhaps in an attempt to insert intellectual distance between myself and my procedures, or because I simply had no choice, I trained myself to turn my dental saga into a cycle of musical encounters, and to revise my role as a patient in the recliner into that of a captive audience.
Dentists at large seem to understand that the true pain of the process isn’t necessarily what happens in your mouth, but in your ears.
My periodontist, for example, did his best to provide sonic respite by tuning in to WETA and letting its mix of Mozart, Scarlatti, Brahms and Beethoven filter into the room like the soft waft of A/C. Some dentists even provide ear buds to bring the balm of music closer to the worksite of your skull.
But once the excavation starts, and you register the distant touch of the drill through layers of numbed tissue, once you smell the strange char of the bit eviscerating your suddenly soft-seeming teeth, and once you hear the unfathomable racket of the carnage, intentional music doesn’t stand a chance.
My face was routinely numbed into sensory oblivion, but my heart felt more present than ever — quickening and thumping in my chest each time the drill drew near. My skin would tingle and goosebump as an array of tools rattled against my teeth, tore through their flimsy armor of enamel, dug into their decayed depths and pushed bitter composites into their hollowed cores.
My brow would sweat, my hands would claw, my toes would curl, my lumbar would arch off the ostensibly comforting contours of the chair, and my dentist would remind her assistant that I required the little squishy stress ball they stored in the top drawer for “squirmers.”
With focus and concentration, I learned to shift the locus of my attentions from the mouth to my inner ears, where the piercing frequencies of the drill coiled in a helix around those of my existing tinnitus. Barred access to my nerves by anesthetics, the scrape of the scaler found acoustic paths up the sides of my head. The tool that dug into my rearmost molar’s pulp chamber shook my jaw with a percussive chug.
Each probe and barb and file and bur expressed itself differently if I could bring myself to listen.
Gradually over the course of several visits, I learned to see my technicians as virtuosos playing my jaw like an organ, each tooth a tine tuned to a different resonant frequency.
I learned to experience my head like a chamber, my body as a hall, my dentist as a conductor, the instruments as instruments and the unbearable intrusion of the drill as an unlikely source of music.
Maybe “unlikely” is the wrong word.
Noise has long had a place not just in music, but also as music. Early avant-garde artistic movements (e.g. Dada) and their descendants (e.g. Fluxus) played key roles in dragging those intentional tones we commonly refer to as “music” kicking and screaming from the safe space of their staves and releasing them from the coddling of composition. The squeals, bleats and loosening aesthetics of free jazz and rock also contributed to the burgeoning form of music gone wild.
But as the 20th century raced toward multiple brinks, noise itself developed into an expressive tool of composers who sought to capture the chaos of the contemporary condition in sound, which often meant liberating it from music and its attendant expectations altogether.
You can hear it happen in the brutalist textures (and terrors) of Iannis Xenakis, Karlheinz Stockhausen and Krzysztof Penderecki; or the dramatic static of John Cage, Pauline Oliveros and Éliane Radigue; or the primal screams of Yoko Ono, Diamanda Galás and Masonna; or the mercy-free sonic savagery of artists like Merzbow, C.C.C.C. and Whitehouse. There’s something both feral and fertile in the rich sonic mulch of Aaron Dilloway, the psychoacoustic environments of Maryanne Amacher and the thick digital thickets of Editions Mego founder Peter Rehberg (who died of a heart attack this year).
And that’s barely clawing the surface. By the new millennium, noise had established itself not just as its own gnarly niche, but as a full-fledged genre, complete with highly specialized subcategories. Substrains evolved from the perhaps-too-elegant-sounding musique concrète into countless variants that attracted devoted communities of fans: harsh noise, power electronics, noise rock, noisecore, dark ambient, glitch, cut-ups, black noise, on and on and on and louder and louder and louder.
Some noise music amplifies the inescapable nihilism of modern life. Some harnesses unspeakable beauty. Some is highly structured and ordered, some is completely improvised or accidental, and some seems purely distilled from the world around it. The artist Toshimaru Nakamura, for instance, has employed a mixing board with no inputs as his primary instrument, channeling its channels back into each other, taunting and teasing the signal into violent feedback, and summoning the energy that haunts its circuits into a writhing specter of sound.
Noise music can burrow into your skull, but it can also have subtle political and philosophical overtones. In “Music After the Fall: Modern Composition and Culture Since 1989,” the writer Tim Rutherford-Johnson describes the work of Japanese artist Merzbow (a progenitor of an entire sub-scene of “Japanoise”) as “a model of obsessive and empty consumption, an endless pursuit of meaning that undoes itself with every new step.”
But even as its purveyors dismantle melody, harmony, meter and all the other stabilizing parameters of traditionally conceived music, noise also can inspire a powerful, visceral and unmistakably human resonance. As the theorist Marie Thompson, author of “Beyond Unwanted Sound: Noise, Affect and Aesthetic Moralism,” observed, “Noise music addresses me as matter, rendering the body porous. I can feel it in my lungs, my stomach, my throat; it can turn me inside out.”
In my case, it can inspire the same full-body submission I experience in front of an orchestra. In the dentist chair, I go slack against the shriek of the tools against my teeth, I open wider, embracing the sound as it penetrates and agitates the bones of my jaw, excites the plates of my skull and spreads though my entire body.
As a patient, as a listener, I have no alternative, no choice in the matter. What might sound like a form of torture also happens to be a song many of us already know by heart but to which we are generally loath to listen.
As I write this, there’s a man with some dreadful machine in the hallway outside our apartment.
He wheels his mechanical beast slowly past my door, its horrible lamprey mouth stripping and ripping up the ancient beige carpets and kicking up a cloud of toxic glue dust as it goes.
They’ve been at it for a couple of weeks now — the workers slowly advancing closer and closer like a catastrophic storm moving in floor by floor. The rumbles started three stories up as low, distant groans, dulled by layers of drywall and insulation. And each day as the project progressed, the scraping high frequencies grew louder and sharper, shaking the bones of the walls and rattling the bulbs in their sockets.
Today they’re just beyond the threshold of the kitchen door, and it sounds as if someone is sawing the building in half. After all this lead-up, the ripping and gnashing feel like feral themes that have at long last reached their long-withheld climax. It was both oppressive and something like a release.
Over the next few days, they will recede into the distance again, each story of the building a movement in the work, gradually tapering off in a blurry denouement. And when the illusory condition we refer to as “silence” returns, I’ll feel the sweetness of resolution. The joy of nothing. And new blue carpets.
Cage loved to talk to his buddy and fellow edge-dwelling composer Morton Feldman about the place of noise and the question of silence in our experience of the world around us.
In one of their many recorded exchanges, Feldman complained in his gruffly beautiful Brooklyn accent about the incessant intrusions of modern life: the then-recent outbreak of transistor radios along once-quiet beaches, the rising clamor of voices that rendered his once-favorite bars incompatible with meaningful conversation. It was as if “thought were something of the past,” he said. Drove him nuts.
Cage, on the other hand, said he made his own adjustments to the cacophony of modern life “very much the way that primitive people adjusted to the animals that frightened them.” He pointed to the pictures drawn on the walls of their caves as a prehistoric model of how to successfully and seamlessly incorporate the intrusions and threats of one’s environment into the order of one’s reality. Cage thus started incorporating radios into his music.
“Now, whenever I heard radios, even a single one, I think, ‘Well, they’re just playing my piece,’ ” Cage said. “And I listen to it with pleasure.”
Feldman’s conundrum seemed to Cage a familiar one — an issue that has long beset composers, most of whom had to contend with much lower-tech disruptions such as squeaky chairs and the chatty denizens of the salons.
“This brings up the remark of [Erik] Satie’s,” Cage told his friend, “that what we need is a music which will not interrupt the noises of the environment. In other words, we might then need thoughts which would not impose upon the transistor radios.”
Then Cage laughs his big wheezy laugh that I could listen to all day.
His point lingers in my ears: What counts as an intrusion? What imposes on what? How much of what we hear do we accept as the soundtrack of our lives, and how much do we automatically deny, refuse and filter from our experience in service to some devout devotion to comfort? How do our beliefs about what counts as music shape what counts as music?
What if we listened to everything?
It’s hard to pinpoint why I find sanctuary in noise, but I have for as long as I can remember: The reassuring wheeze of an A/C unit. The sloshing rock of a washing machine. The enveloping roar of distorted guitars and overdriven amps. Whether in the mosh pit as a teenager or the encompassing drone of an airplane cabin as an adult, noise has always provided a space for me to withdraw into for a while — to exit myself through my ears.
Which comes in handy, because hey, while we’re here looking over my charts, I might as well share that I’m a person who suffers from anxiety. Sometimes extreme, debilitating anxiety, with my entire body feeling as if it’s clenched in the fist of my heart.
As I write this paragraph, weeks after the carpet replacement, I’m a few hundred miles north, camped out at my parents’ house in Maine where I’m helping to care for my mother, who changes a little each day because of something that is happening to her. I can neither see nor understand it. Neither can she.
If you’re lucky, anxiety is something like the weather up in these parts — a thing that reliably comes and just as reliably passes: a thunderclap that wakes you from a sound sleep, or a rumbling storm you can see creeping over the horizon, threatening to take out the sun for a few hours, and giving you just enough time to prepare and hunker down.
I have a few strategies for weathering these storms: Sometimes it’s music; sometimes it’s meditation; sometimes it’s a hot shower; and sometimes it’s a hot shower, meditating to the music of the fan.
Its sound, a heaving wave with scruffy edges, is easy to get lost in. Sometimes I just let the water pummel the top of my head and listen to the ohm of the fan’s whir, losing myself in the hug of its hum. Sometimes I pick a pitch and raise my voice to find a compatible harmony in its wide band of frequencies. The fan is constant and steady and sturdy and unchanging — a facet of daily life that bears no resemblance to daily life. The shower here at the house is small, but the embrace of the fan feels boundless; it makes ample space for me, and I eagerly lose myself within it.
I also run up the water bill. Sorry, Dad.
My mother asks me what I’m doing on the computer, and I tell her about this story. About all of my dentist appointments. About the fan in the upstairs shower. About the noise of the helicopters where I live, which I tell her again is D.C. It passes through her like water, a stream she lets trail through her fingers to hear the trickle.
She gives a light grin and nods encouragingly. I give a big smile back with my new smile, and she offers some advice for how to proceed with whatever I’m talking about, of which I’m sure she’s not sure. Sometimes I wonder whether there’s a seed of what’s happening to her planted in me. I wonder whether we are two frequencies falling into sync over a long stretch of time.
I listen. Her words are not quite hers; they’re unsorted and disordered. She’s referring to something but she can’t find it in her cupboards. She wants me to do well. She knows I can do it. She can’t tell me, but I can tell by the cadence of her sentence — the lilting highs that her voice used to reach whenever she needed to summon optimism when I was a boy.
She’s speaking gibberish, but she’s also singing me a love song. What if we listened to everything? I try to hold it in my memory. I don’t need to understand it. It’s a beautiful sound.
How do you get through the worst? How do you bear the unbearable? How do you feel when you’re numb? How do you find yourself when you’re utterly lost in the noise? I have a few strategies, but only one of them always works, eases my tensions, calms my nerves and scatters the storm: You find the music in it.
