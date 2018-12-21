FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Beyonce Knowles arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York. There’s no more juice in Beyonce’s lemonade jar: The singer did not release new music though two albums featuring old Beyonce songs hit streaming services Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

There’s no more juice in Beyonce’s lemonade jar: The singer did not release new music though two albums featuring old Beyonce songs hit streaming services Thursday.

Under the name Queen Carter, the albums “Have Your Way” and “Back Up, Rewind” appeared on Spotify and Apple Music, featuring demos, previously released songs and unreleased tracks by Beyonce. Hours later, they were removed.

The 10-track “Have Your Way” included songs like “After All Is Said and Done,” Beyonce’s duet with Marc Nelson from the “Best Man” soundtrack, released in 1999; “Hollywood,” a song with Jay-Z from his 2006 album, “Kingdom Come”; and “Hey Goldmember” from the soundtrack for 2002’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” which starred Beyonce. It also featured “Crazy Feelings,” the singer’s collaboration with Missy Elliott from the rapper’s sophomore album, 1999’s “Da Real World”; and “Fever,” a cover of the ‘50’s hit used in an ad for Beyonce’s perfume and for the soundtrack for “The Fighting Temptations,” another film Beyonce appeared in.

“Back Up, Rewind,” featured 11 tracks including “Keep Giving Your Love to Me,” from the “Bad Boys II” soundtrack, released in 2003, and “What It’s Gonna Be,” a Beyonce bonus track from 2003.

The stand-alone song, “Control,” also appeared on streaming services.

Representatives for Beyonce, Apple Music and Spotify didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment.

Beyonce’s last three albums were released in surprise form: her self-titled album came out in 2013; “Lemonade” followed in 2016; and “Everything is Love,” her collaborative album with Jay-Z where the couple is billed as The Carters, was released earlier this year.

R&B singer SZA on Thursday addressed an album of her older demos that recently hit streaming services under the name Sister Solana (her real name is Solana Rowe). SZA called the project “random scratches from 2015” and explained that the songs are “def not new new!”

