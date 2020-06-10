Accompanied by his guitar or piano and some cassette loops he’d made, Mills performed rather uncomfortably for his girlfriend, Gabi Zecchetto, who doubled as camera operator, holding his iPhone so a streaming audience of several hundred could watch. Questlove dropped by the comments section. Listeners inquired about the rack of guitars behind Mills or asked if he’d heard “Rack of His,” a withering new song by longtime collaborator Fiona Apple that some have suggested is about Mills. Zecchetto would occasionally read a comment aloud, with Mills looking on bemused and confused.

When some fans asked if he could simply turn them off so they could listen, he fiddled with his phone between songs, happy to make the surreal experience a little less invasive. Mills ended his first and only Instagram concert with the hushed piano centerpiece of “Mutable Set,” “Summer All Over,” a song about the pernicious creep of global warming that feels now like a timely summary of the ways technological progress frames our dystopian present.

“Doing that show, I felt like part of my brain had been lobotomized,” the 33-year-old Mills admits from home a few days later, speaking over the phone with an unfailingly measured calm.

“It’s not like what happens when you hear your voice through a speaker system or talking to a group, all these scenarios that affect what comes into your head or how you say something,” he says. “Instead, it felt like the fakest version of reality — a vacuum, with no reward.”

During the last dozen years, though, a dogged collaborative ethic has become the core of Mills’ ascendant career. In his early 20s, he was one of rock music’s hotshot session guitarists, a dynamo whose choices were so unpredictable and tasteful that Eric Clapton called him “the last guitarist I heard that I thought was phenomenal.” Mills soon graduated into the upper echelon of record producers, using what Perfume Genius’s Mike Hadreas dubs his “soft assuredness” to push the likes of the Alabama Shakes, John Legend and even Jay-Z to reconsider the boundaries of their sound.

That work has earned him two producer-of-the-year Grammy nominations since 2015. He is now one of the primary producers in a studio at Los Angeles’s legendary Sound City, where, as the coronavirus pandemic swept into California, he was working on an album by an artist so famously secretive he can’t talk about it at all.

Meanwhile, he’s released a string of solo records that alternately established his bona fides as a witty, plain-spoken roots-rocker and an elegant ambient instrumentalist. But “Mutable Set,” his fourth solo effort, is Mills’s sophisticated apogee. So subtle that its 11 songs erase the edges between instruments and dissolve the lyrical divide between love and loss, it’s the rare singer-songwriter album that asks more questions about sound and life itself than it answers.

“He’s so advanced as a musician, but he’s just a regular person, too,” says Jim Keltner, the fabled 78-year-old drummer who ranks as one of Mills’s lifelong icons and has become one of his most consistent collaborators. “He’s so good that you can’t forget what it would be like to be his age and be one of his peers — you either have to love the guy, or be very jealous.”

To this point, Mills’s life has been a series of crossroads where he’s repeatedly chosen devotion to craft over most everything else. Raised by a paralegal mother and a real estate agent father in a modest Malibu home, where his parents still live, Mills was an excitable kid who loved skateboarding (and, later, surfing) but hated school. In the Pop Warner football chapter his father founded, Mills played rough-and-tumble positions such as fullback and nose tackle. “I loved hitting people,” Mills says so meekly it sounds like a fib. “But I didn’t like the regimen of practicing.”

And then, as he did for so many in Mills’s generation, Kurt Cobain became his late savior. By the time Mills first saw Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video at 10, Cobain had been dead for two years. But his low-slung guitar and magnetic insouciance thrilled Mills. After he had his first guitar, he’d bargain with his parents — passing grades for more lessons.

When Mills was 12, he mangled his left ring finger by slamming it in a neighbor’s door, an accident that changed his trajectory forever. He passed his weeks in a cast indoors, still playing guitar, using the metal splint as a makeshift slide. The sound was transformative, rearranging his ideas of music’s possibilities. To his dad’s short-lived chagrin, Mills didn’t last much longer as a Malibu football prospect.

“I didn’t have a look. Guitar was my identity. If music had any guitar, I could find my way into it,” remembers Mills. “Yngwie Malmsteen? Got it. Laurence Juber? Definitely. James Taylor — sure, why not?”

When Mills was a teenager, his first serious band — Simon Dawes, a farrago of blues and psychedelic rock that, without him, later became the popular folk-rock act Dawes — signed a record deal and hit the road. But neither touring nor sharing songwriting duties appealed to his sensibility. Half a lifetime later, he still sounds miserable recounting hours in cramped vans cruising through swampy Southern summers, just to play 45 minutes in “an environment that was really inadequate.” And in the studio, Mills was fastidious, obsessing over every detail as if the world’s fate hung in the balance of his guitar tone.

“Being in a band like that, at that age, is an experiment in collaboration that is actually a compromise. The main idea becomes sacrifice,” says Mills. “It was a watered-down version of what everyone wanted, and I wasn’t growing.”

So Mills quit, opting to stay in Los Angeles and use his nascent industry connections and geographical proximity to some of the world’s best session players to become one. That didn’t take long: By the time many people his age were finishing college, Mills was playing alongside Clapton on Bruce Hornsby albums and adding guitar to Avett Brothers and Kid Rock sessions helmed by Rick Rubin. Some of these stars asked him to tour in their bands, and he briefly obliged. “But the kind of work that you can do on tour is very singular,” he says. “I never wanted to feel like I was working on a project that didn’t deserve my full attention. I had to make a choice.”

Keltner remembers Mills from one of those early sessions, when they both played parts on a Jakob Dylan album that were never used. (Keltner had played with Dylan’s father for decades.) The drummer was floored then by the eager guitarist, nearly half a century his junior. For Mills, it was “like meeting someone you have met before in dreams.” But Mills felt as though he had flubbed his time with his idol, trying to impress the drummer by incorporating some of the rhythmic tricks he’d learned from old Keltner records. “I kept stepping on his toes by playing like him, by speaking the same language,” remember Mills.

Keltner now talks of Mills with near-parental pride. He brags about the text chain they share (“The M.O.A.T.,” for The Mother of All Threads) with Los Angeles session aces such as Benmont Tench. He wishes Mills were old enough to have played alongside him in the Traveling Wilburys.

Still, Mills’s early sense of discontent has become invaluable. The British folk singer Laura Marling had been a fan of Mills as a songwriter since “Break Mirrors,” his solo debut in 2010. After she learned her name was on his shortlist of future collaborators, they rendezvoused in Los Angeles in 2016 to make her sixth album, “Semper Femina.”

Mills listened to her demos, then helped rebuild the songs. His quiet confidence helped her reimagine her sound. They wrote the staggering opener, “Soothing,” together on guitars, then removed the guitars entirely. That boldness owes in part, Marling says, to Mills’s acknowledged instrumental skill: If you’re that good as a player, what do you need to prove?

“He’s easily bored, and he doesn’t want to waste time with something that’s been done. You have to reorganize your ego with him and trust that he is, indeed, the best,” says Marling, who would go home after 14-hour days with Mills and practice until 4 a.m.

“Semper Femina” earned Marling her first Grammy nomination. Before she recorded this year’s “Song for Our Daughter” with another producer, she played the songs for Mills, knowing he would tell her what worked. “I value that sense of slight terror he instills,” she says. “You can tell when you have lost him.”

You can tell when you’ve sparked his imagination, too, says Perfume Genius’s Mike Hadreas. Hadreas conceived “Describe,” the explosive second track on Perfume Genius’s “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately,” with delicate piano. The fragile sounds would underline the song’s loss, the haunting sense that everything is collapsing.

Mills, however, grabbed a guitar and offered a snarling electric riff, the kind he might have learned as a grunge-loving kid. Hadreas kept his vocal quiver and heard how this tension between loud and soft redoubled the song’s worries. Its curdled guitars laced with diaphanous dulcimer and wispy slide guitar, “Describe” is now a jarring expression of vulnerability. “My records feel like his records, too,” says Hadreas, who now counts Mills as a family member. “He makes my songs more of what they’re supposed to be.”

For Mills, committing so fully to someone else’s record takes the pressure off his own admittedly slow songwriting. After finishing 2014’s rollicking “Heigh Ho,” he didn’t know if he’d ever make another solo album. But the pieces on “Mutable Set” steadily trickled in, inspired by breakups, co-writing sessions with friends such as Cass McCombs and Gabriel Kahane, and consternation over domestic politics and modern hustle.

There are love songs, too. For two years, Mills and Zecchetto have lingered in what he labels a perpetual honeymoon. He remembers first playing “My Dear One” — a near-waltz about the comfort of companionship, half-sung and half-whispered like a sunrise confessional — for her on their bed. The moment seemed to glow with “the sense of having someone during a cataclysm.”

“Mutable Set” unfolds with a kind of unified anti-urgency, as if these are thoughts Mills finally found the time to capture. “They say that modern man and modern woman have a short attention span,” he sings wryly during the opener, preemptively winking at the patience that inspired his songs and that they, in turn, reward. At a moment when our entire lives can feel like infinite hamster wheels of news and marketable content, “Mutable Set” seems blessedly anachronistic, asking you to sit still and notice the way that guitar lines sublimate into horns or how the instrumental harmonies of “Vanishing Twin” spiral toward infinity, like the helical twists of DNA. These are songs that, in a matter of speaking, sound best with the comments off.