There were so many cars at Wolf Trap on Friday night that I briefly wondered whether I had come to the wrong concert. But it was indeed the National Symphony Orchestra, offering its one straight classical program in a Wolf Trap season that runs mainly to pops concerts and live film accompaniment — and it was playing with its own music director, Gianandrea Noseda, to boot. As an onlooker, it’s hard to tell what draws audiences to a particular event — Noseda’s presence; Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony; or the fact that there are so few NSO classical concerts at Wolf Trap this summer — but something, at least, got people out in force.

And they got a good show. Noseda loves to perform in different venues, and he has a knack for communication. He picked up the microphone and said a few words about how excited he was to be there for the first time, and what a gift it was for all the musicians to perform such great music. And then he turned around, picked up the baton and sounded as if he really meant it.

The program consisted of Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto and the Beethoven symphony, which is about as standard and popular as the repertory gets. But while I usually encourage orchestras to show more variety, I can’t complain too much about this one. True, Wolf Trap used to present more challenging classical-music offerings, but my feeling now, sitting in a crowd of people who were clearly not all regular orchestra attendees, is that it wasn’t the worst thing to give the audience the satisfaction of experiencing not one but two “greatest hits.” It certainly makes a better case for the institution than some other recent, more ambitious programs, such as the muddled puppet “Firebird” three years ago. The other reason I can’t complain is that the musicians brought such verve to it; everyone played as though they were in a major concert hall, and unlike some NSO concerts of memory, it didn’t feel phoned in.

Violinist Ning Feng wasn’t the first significant soloist playing his first NSO concert at Wolf Trap. In the past, this has been a mixed blessing because the Filene Center’s acoustics and amplification don’t always feel conducive to a fair hearing. However, the mic’ing was less of a factor Friday than I’ve ever heard it at a Wolf Trap classical concert; from inside the pavilion, it was not only unobtrusive but so gentle that I wondered whether the orchestra’s gorgeous pianissimi were even audible to the picnickers on the lawn.

As a result, I felt I was actually hearing Ning Feng, and a wonderful player he is, with a creamy, easy tone and an emotional honesty. He is not an ingénue but in his late 30s, based in Berlin, and well-established on the international concert circuit — for good reason, clearly. His repertoire choices in his extensive discography and some of his collaborators (such as the NSO’s erstwhile principal conductor, Ivan Fischer, who has since gained renown in Europe as an unusual and daring leader of orchestras) suggest a performer willing to explore outside the conventional box. The Tchaikovsky concerto can’t showcase that, but it can showcase an ability to bring flair and warmth beyond the virtuosity, and to take risks. I hope the NSO is bringing him back.

Noseda has a particular way with Beethoven: fresh and helium-light and so fleet that the strings almost floated offstage in the headlong blink-and-you’ll-miss-it passagework of the trio section of the third-movement scherzo. Because he and the orchestra will be performing and recording the complete symphonies at the end of the upcoming season, their contribution to 2020’s 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, it was nice to hear this performance sounding so assured, with enough visceral energy to counterbalance the speed and keep the whole thing grounded on Earth after all. The crowd seemed palpably happy as it streamed out. “There are always too many violins,” said one man in the crowd. “Just enough,” said his companion.

