Timothy O’Leary, general director of the Washington National Opera, said the decision came after a regular board meeting last week, and a special one this week. “I think the fact that a due process had been completed was an important and helpful part of a very thoughtful discussion,” he said.

The decision was a small, clear step in the larger reassessment of Domingo’s behavior. Last week, Domingo, who served as the head of both the Washington National Opera and the Los Angeles Opera, muddied things himself, issuing and then retracting the substance of an apology after the American Guild of Musical Artists issued its report. A vice president of AGMA also resigned on Monday, alleging that the union had brokered a deal between the tenor in which he would pay a $500,000 fine in exchange for the union withholding details of what it had discovered in its investigation.

But if the details are murky, the moral import is clear at least when it comes to the peril of naming things for important people, whether that’s a star tenor or a wealthy donor. The removal of Domingo’s name comes at a time when other institutions are struggling with the burden of being branded with the name of the Sackler family, whose wealth was built in part on the sale of addictive opioids, or the late David H. Koch, who has given generously to arts and cultural organizations in New York while he and his brother Charles have played a major role in resisting efforts to address the increasingly dire threat of climate change.

The dilemma these groups face is contractual, in two ways. First, there is the contract with the donor which, if broken, may seem a betrayal to some, and a sign of institutional inconstancy to others. There may also be tangible legal issues involved. But there is a larger contract to be considered, too. Selling or otherwise offering naming rights makes it look as though the institution is mainly serving its wealthy donors, no matter how public-spirited the rest of its endeavors may be.

It seems to put the institution in dialogue with a limited class of people, the 1 percent, even as its works valiantly to serve the larger community. In Washington, for example, the largesse of superdonor David Rubenstein is sought not just for the money, but as a seal of approval, elevating the donor to an arbiter of civic value. And if controversy develops about the person for whom something is named, it puts the institution in painful dialogue with itself, often creating factions and animosity among its leadership and funders.

And what is gained, for the institution or the donor? Domingo was beloved when the training program was founded, but the name of a wealthy person is almost always utterly meaningless to a cultural institution’s audience, and any vague name recognition among people who buy opera tickets or visit museum galleries is almost certainly dissipated in a few years or decades. The institution then has a concatenation of irrelevant syllables chiseled on its facade, which must inevitably add to the confusion of those uncertain about the welcome and value it offers.

The institution is linked, sometimes in perpetuity, to a person whose life may not be exemplary. And how many lives are exemplary? Few if any of our Founding Fathers, it would seem. Even our current heroes may be held to new standards that will embarrass us in the future. Better to name things for the institution itself, the Washington National Opera Young Artist Program, which risks only the credibility of the institution itself.

The U.S. government offers a pittance when it comes to supporting the arts, so perhaps it is necessary for cultural groups to sell off every auditorium, every renovated gallery, every addition. And it may well be true that some of the strength of the American arts scene comes from the entrepreneurial necessity of raising money in the public sphere. The argument is sometimes made that by placing their names on an institution, wealthy donors encourage their peers to be generous as well. That may be true for people who give smaller donations, who want to give because they want to be visibly part of a community of passionate supporters. But when it comes to big donors, the argument is self-serving and it makes a mockery of the proper well springs of philanthropy.

If you want to understand genuine philanthropy, flip through the program book to the donors’ page, or look for the plaque on the museum wall and scroll down until you find the most honorable name of all: Anonymous. We should celebrate those notations more, not as gaps in our knowledge or opaque footnotes, but as reassuring proof that there is still a spirit of unselfish public purpose among us.

